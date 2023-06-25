Previous
Playground by gerry13
Playground

This playground was about 500m away from the lonely road i uploaded yesterday so these two completely different shots were actually taken on the same flight.

This one looks as colorful and fascinating from above as it is from the ground
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
JackieR ace
Birds eye view candid. It's brilliant
June 26th, 2023  
