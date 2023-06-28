Previous
Urban Symmetry by gerry13
Urban Symmetry

Symmetry is something rarely found in Athens,especially when it comes to urban development.This is one of the few exceptions though
Gerasimos Georg.

@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
