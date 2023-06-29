Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 933
one last shot from yesterday's flight.This is a nearby hill as seen from right above.
I lowered the drone so i could focus on it and make it look more abstract
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
@gerry13
I'm 28 years old and i live in Athens,Greece. I started photography 6 years ago,took some classes and today is my favourite activity.I love the 365...
935
photos
62
followers
61
following
255% complete
View this month »
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
933
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FC7303
Taken
28th June 2023 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
color
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
aerial
,
drone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close