Photo 1426
Barn at Braun Farm still stands ...but not for long (very nice on black)
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
2
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Tags
b&w
,
barn
,
farm
,
ohio
,
westerville
Rick Schies
ace
This is perfect in B/W
March 20th, 2023
amyK
ace
Great rural scene; nicely done in b&w
March 20th, 2023
