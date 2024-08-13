Sign up
Photo 1920
Sightseeing (view on black)
Shot this group out the rider side window, while sitting at a light to turn right. Always pays to have your camera ready! Looks like (Mom?) the oldest has found something of interest and drawn the others in....
13th August 2024
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
25th July 2024 7:07pm
street
,
photography
,
north
,
ohio
,
short
,
arts
,
district
,
columbus
Lesley
ace
Lovely and colourful. Well done getting that shot so quickly.
August 13th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Great shot!
August 13th, 2024
