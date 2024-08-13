Previous
Sightseeing (view on black) by ggshearron
Photo 1920

Sightseeing (view on black)

Shot this group out the rider side window, while sitting at a light to turn right. Always pays to have your camera ready! Looks like (Mom?) the oldest has found something of interest and drawn the others in....
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely and colourful. Well done getting that shot so quickly.
August 13th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Great shot!
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise