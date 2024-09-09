Sign up
Photo 1946
How'n the hell did he catch one and I haven't yet?
Taken a few moments after my shot for yesterday, after a guy to the left about 20 yards caught a decent sized fish.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
3745
photos
104
followers
49
following
Tags
fisherman
,
reservoir
Rick
ace
He just wasn't holding his mouth right. :-)
September 12th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@rickster549
...😊😊 tha's FUNNY!
September 12th, 2024
