Bridge @ Highlands Park reserve by ggshearron
91 / 365

Bridge @ Highlands Park reserve

We had just a light dusting of snow today, but enough to make me remember to run over here for a few shots, as I seem to be drawn to it every fall and winter. I will post a few more in the coming days ...
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
I believe I have been posting images on 365 for more than 10 years and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
