Colours
Look at all those sharp tipped coloured pencils.
I would like to colour but somehow I can not quite get started.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
photogq
@gq
798
photos
117
followers
187
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
16th March 2020 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
crayons
,
pencils
