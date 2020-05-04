Two Years Ago

At my husband's memorial his company had a huge white rose arrangement sent. It was such a striking arrangement and after the service when my daughter and I took left over food to the Gospel Mission some young lady nearby happened to see that arrangement in the back seat of my truck and admired it. I gave her one rose - soon she was back and said she gave that to another girl so I gave her another... over a dozen roses went to those young ladies and the first woman said to me, we do not have much beauty in our lives and this rose means so much to me and to all of us. Just a simple white rose... this year I got this little arrangement and took it to my friend who has stuck by me and invited me to grief meetings, and other events and invited me to her home and different things to let me know she cares. Simple things mean so much.