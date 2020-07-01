Previous
Canada Day in Ottawa by gq
Canada Day in Ottawa

Much quieter then usual.it was nice to drive around and take time for a few photos.
Got lost and finally got over the river into Gatineau.
1st July 2020

photogq

@gq
Monique ace
Beautiful shot, happy Canada 🇨🇦 day
July 2nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
Lovely night shot
July 2nd, 2020  
