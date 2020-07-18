Previous
Next
Ottawa Building by gq
Photo 908

Ottawa Building

I find this changing graphics on this building intriguing.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

photogq

@gq
248% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely rainbow graphics
July 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Stunning!
July 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise