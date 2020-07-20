Previous
Next
At The Cancer Survivors Park by gq
Photo 911

At The Cancer Survivors Park

While waiting for my daughter having her chemo first time as an out patient I spent time at this park.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

photogq

@gq
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Such a lovely sculpture. I hope your daughter’s treatments help her get well. 💖
July 21st, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
July 21st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great pov
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise