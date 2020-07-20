Sign up
Photo 911
At The Cancer Survivors Park
While waiting for my daughter having her chemo first time as an out patient I spent time at this park.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
photogq
@gq
911
photos
119
followers
187
following
Tags
park
summer
july
Lou Ann
ace
Such a lovely sculpture. I hope your daughter’s treatments help her get well. 💖
July 21st, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
July 21st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great pov
July 21st, 2020
