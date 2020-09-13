Sign up
Photo 938
Apple Blossoms
This is odd... the apples are finished in July. But now here are one little cluster of new blossoms and about four new little green apples too.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
0
0
photogq
@gq
938
photos
115
followers
182
following
256% complete
938
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX7
Taken
13th September 2020 5:31pm
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flowers
,
apple
,
summer
