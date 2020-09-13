Previous
Apple Blossoms by gq
Photo 938

Apple Blossoms

This is odd... the apples are finished in July. But now here are one little cluster of new blossoms and about four new little green apples too.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

photogq

@gq
256% complete

Photo Details

