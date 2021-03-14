Previous
Art Walk Chair by gq
Art Walk Chair

My friend told me she had found three more new art walk chairs so I was thankful she told me and I went to find them too. What a great art project but so sad that last fall some were vandalized.
Judith Johnson
This looks amazing! I love the bear's colouring
March 17th, 2021  
