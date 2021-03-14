Sign up
Photo 1046
Art Walk Chair
My friend told me she had found three more new art walk chairs so I was thankful she told me and I went to find them too. What a great art project but so sad that last fall some were vandalized.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
1
1
photogq
@gq
1048
photos
107
followers
172
following
287% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX7
Taken
14th March 2021 5:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
project
,
chair
,
colors
,
art
,
bear
Judith Johnson
This looks amazing! I love the bear's colouring
March 17th, 2021
