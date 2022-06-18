Previous
Goldfinch by gq
Photo 1131

Goldfinch

18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

photogq

@gq
310% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot and bokeh
July 4th, 2022  
