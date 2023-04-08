Previous
in Memory by gq
Photo 1174

in Memory

It will be 5 years ago that my husband died... on the 24th. I get some white and pink flowers for church each year about this time.
This year the flowers are butterfly ranunculus, ranunculus, lilies, carnations and not sure...
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

photogq

@gq
