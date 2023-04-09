Previous
Heron by gq
Photo 1175

Heron

driving along the road way i saw this still, watching bird... beautiful, I had to turn around and come back.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

photogq

@gq
Valerie Chesney ace
Ha! great capture...
I would have to do the same!
April 10th, 2023  
