Photo 1225
Loaded Cherry Tree
My friends orchard just before picking day. Well, maybe not this tree yet but the other trees are earlier.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
photogq
Canon EOS R
6th July 2023 6:34pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
green
,
fruit
,
summer
,
cherries
,
orchard
,
okanagan
gloria jones
ace
Great light and focus
July 10th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely!
July 10th, 2023
