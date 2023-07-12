Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1229
Huge
At my dad's care home today...they had a nice BBQ for lunch which seemed to make most very happy.
It was nice to.sit by my dad and enjoy the garden.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
photogq
@gq
1229
photos
86
followers
150
following
336% complete
View this month »
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
12th July 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
dinner
,
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
summer
,
plate
,
hibiscus
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close