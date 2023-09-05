Previous
To soften the sadness by gq
Photo 1231

To soften the sadness

The kindergarten teachers mother made one of these for each set of parents to cuddle when they missed their little student in the first days of school.
Maybe so parents were a little excited to have their little person occupied at school?
5th September 2023

photogq

@gq
