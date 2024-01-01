Previous
The Horses by gq
Photo 1271

The Horses

I tried to get us a sleigh ride but they were booked so enjoyed other things at Big White today.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

photogq

@gq
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Great shot. I like the steam coming off the horses and the way the light is picking this up.
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise