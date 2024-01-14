Previous
Kelowna Sails by gq
Photo 1284

Kelowna Sails

Driving around taking photos.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

photogq

@gq
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and so interesting.
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing sculpture and edit
January 16th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Great find — fav
January 16th, 2024  
