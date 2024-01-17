Previous
Thank you Notes by gq
Photo 1289

Thank you Notes

I love it...they are 21 and 18 years old but I still get thank you cards.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

photogq

@gq
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
YES! As it should be!!! Our daughters were raised to write thank you notes, and they have their kids do so as well! Of 4 of them, the eldest is only 13, so I made them all sets of Thank You Cards to use for their letters. I suppose as long as we old folks are around, the youngsters with set aside their phones and write some proper letters!
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise