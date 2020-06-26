Previous
A walk in the church garden. by grace55
Photo 1600

A walk in the church garden.

It is 25c and we are expecting a thunder storm to clear the atmosphere. The flowers in the St. Charles Church garden are looking beautiful and long for some rain.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

grace55

I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity.
