Pussycat and painted pebbles. by grace55
Photo 1602

Pussycat and painted pebbles.

The Siamese cat is a neighbourhood treasure and I have watched him grow up from being a small lovely kitten.
The painted peebles are a snake called Charles the children at the Catholic church have placed there to decorate the Church garden.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
