Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1602
Pussycat and painted pebbles.
The Siamese cat is a neighbourhood treasure and I have watched him grow up from being a small lovely kitten.
The painted peebles are a snake called Charles the children at the Catholic church have placed there to decorate the Church garden.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
grace55
@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
1602
photos
8
followers
9
following
438% complete
View this month »
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
28th June 2020 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close