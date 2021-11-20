Sign up
Photo 2094
A wild red poppy.
Towards the end of Summer, I sprinkled some wild flowers in the planters and I was delighted when this red poppy flowered. We have had some challenging weather, so it must be very resilient.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
grace55
@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
A very beautiful capture with stunning detail. FAV
November 20th, 2021
