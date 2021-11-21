Previous
Next
St. Charles Borromeo Church by grace55
Photo 2095

St. Charles Borromeo Church

It is the Feast of Christ the King. Very cold, 5c, but dry and sunny, ideal for an afternoon walk.
The Lancashire gritters have been out, so snow can't be far away. I love it. It transforms everything so magically.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise