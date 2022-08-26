Previous
Next
Two Boats. by grace55
Photo 2372

Two Boats.

These boats are from the East Lancashire Sailing Club. They were out on Rishton reservoir this morning, even though the water level is lower than it has been for many years. The Canada Geese and gulls were preening and enjoying the morning sunshine.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
649% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise