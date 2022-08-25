Previous
Red Admiral on Buddleia.. by grace55
Photo 2371

Red Admiral on Buddleia..

There have been only a few colourful butterflies in our neighbourhood this year, so imagine my delight to suddenly see five of these Red Admirals yesterday afternoon. They love hot sunny days and are wonderful to observe, being very playful.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

grace55

@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
