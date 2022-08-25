Sign up
Photo 2371
Red Admiral on Buddleia..
There have been only a few colourful butterflies in our neighbourhood this year, so imagine my delight to suddenly see five of these Red Admirals yesterday afternoon. They love hot sunny days and are wonderful to observe, being very playful.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
grace55
@grace55
I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity. I am...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
23rd August 2022 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
