Pendle Hill from Tottleworth.

Pendle Hill is a Bronze Age burial ground.

It is also associated with Quaker George Fox, who in the 1600s climbed the hill and is said to have been gifted by God from atop the hill, with a vision of a people to be gathered, meaning people he was to share the gospel with them. I am a Catholic but I am impressed with sincere faith and love for God in true loving genuine expressions of the faith.

Photographically, Pendle Hill is magnificent in all seasons, whether in sunlight or covered with snow.