Siamese cat breakfast visitor. by grace55
Photo 2381

Siamese cat breakfast visitor.

This dear little Siamese cat is a frequent garden visitor. I think all the neighbourhood cats somehow know we lost Arthur in June and my heart longs to have another cat.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

grace55

I enjoyed being a member of the blipfoto community and intend to continue my journal there for as long as blip provides that opportunity.
