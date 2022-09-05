Previous
Blackburn Cathedral A detail of the front door.
Blackburn Cathedral A detail of the front door.

Paul my husband has recently retired and the sense of being his own boss is so wonderful. We went shopping in Blackburn this morning and walked near the cathedral which embraces old and new architecture.
5th September 2022

grace55

