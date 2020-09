you can have your cake and eat it too

I'm very time poor today so here's a shot of the "Plague Mask Cake" that the inimitable Mrs S created for my 50th. Not only does it fill a hole in my album but it also filled a hole in my belly. For those of a curious nature and to give you a very rough idea of size...it was made of 6 chocolate mud cakes. A diet may be required.