I intended this shot to be "about" something else but the appearance of an unintentional selfie reflected in the iPod changed that.It's funny how the iPod Classic is now considered "retro" and "vintage" when this particular one is only about 15 years old. not that we use it anymore - in this age of Spotify accessing music is easier than ever...although i still buy and listen to vinyl.And here's a link to the song that has provided the title: