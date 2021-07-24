Sign up
Photo 2143
ain't love grand
Been to the pub. Afternoon drinking. Grown ass adult. What could possibly go wrong?
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
1
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2297
photos
231
followers
212
following
587% complete
View this month »
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
24th July 2021 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
flowers
,
olympus
,
rose
,
roses
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
gas mask
,
@graemestevens
Mona
ace
Wrong? Nothing a bottle of whiskey wouldn't fix. (Default answer in my family.)
July 24th, 2021
