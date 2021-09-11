Previous
Next
gun control by graemestevens
Photo 2156

gun control

quite literally done in one shot
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina
Wow and what a shot!
September 11th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Such a great shot! The power of the finger!
September 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise