fix your own shit by graemestevens
Photo 2177

fix your own shit

alternative title: can I tighten your nuts?
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
596% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Magistrally provocative!
November 28th, 2021  
Yao RL
A bit of a shock when this is the first image loaded in my home page.
November 28th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
I vote for the alternate title
November 28th, 2021  
