the upgrade by graemestevens
Photo 2219

the upgrade

We've just upgraded our Apple MacBook to an iPad Pro with all the whirly-gigs and doo-hickies. My usual processing suite, Affinity Photo, is more than compatible with the technology but it's been "optimised" for the iPad Pro....so while it has all the same functionality and a few extras, I have no idea where they all are!!!
I find that I'm having to re-learn Affinity Photo, even watching tutorials for a system that I used to know intimately - it has come to light that I have no idea what I'm doing!
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Graeme Stevens

Mark Prince ace
Maybe, you should just continue doing what you’ve always done.
It seems to have worked out extremely well in the past !!
February 16th, 2022  
