the upgrade

We've just upgraded our Apple MacBook to an iPad Pro with all the whirly-gigs and doo-hickies. My usual processing suite, Affinity Photo, is more than compatible with the technology but it's been "optimised" for the iPad Pro....so while it has all the same functionality and a few extras, I have no idea where they all are!!!

I find that I'm having to re-learn Affinity Photo, even watching tutorials for a system that I used to know intimately - it has come to light that I have no idea what I'm doing!