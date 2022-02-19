Sign up
Photo 2220
Ornothologist
The first image processed solely on the new toy - still using Affinity Photo but it’s been “optimised” for the iPad Pro…I think I’m getting there but I’ve decided to keep the images pretty “straight forward” until I’m comfortable again.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
1
1
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2374
photos
225
followers
207
following
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Tags
nature
,
skeleton
,
death
,
bird
,
dead
,
olympus
,
@graemestevens
SwChappell
ace
Is that the bones of your poor, old, previous machine? Looks like you're learning your way through it pretty well
February 19th, 2022
365 Project
