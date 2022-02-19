Previous
Ornothologist by graemestevens
Photo 2220

Ornothologist

The first image processed solely on the new toy - still using Affinity Photo but it’s been “optimised” for the iPad Pro…I think I’m getting there but I’ve decided to keep the images pretty “straight forward” until I’m comfortable again.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
SwChappell ace
Is that the bones of your poor, old, previous machine? Looks like you're learning your way through it pretty well
February 19th, 2022  
