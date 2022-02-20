Sign up
Photo 2221
Moist Spiky Balls
This is a bit different for me….but never mind that now! In other far more exciting news the indomitable Mrs. S has finally come back to 365 after about 5 years away! If you are so inclined you can follow (or even re-follow in some cases) here:
https://365project.org/kimstevens/365/2022-02-20
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2375
photos
226
followers
208
following
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
olympus
,
plants
,
@graemestevens
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really different for you, and I love it
February 20th, 2022
Annie D
ace
different but not - they look like little arrows about to burst out and attack at the click of your fingers hahahahahaha
February 20th, 2022
