tea, rex…now by graemestevens
Photo 2390

tea, rex…now

when he wants his tea, he wants his tea

for my image for the Five Plus Two theme of “Painted & Decorated” feel free to click on the conveniently supplied link below:

https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-12-17
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
654% complete

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I find lemongrass and ginger relaxing but maybe he'd prefer blood and bone hahahaha.
December 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Excellent! The Dragon's breath maybe a problem for one of them though!
December 17th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Tea bag? I thought he’d want leaves
December 17th, 2023  
