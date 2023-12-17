Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2390
tea, rex…now
when he wants his tea, he wants his tea
for my image for the Five Plus Two theme of “Painted & Decorated” feel free to click on the conveniently supplied link below:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-12-17
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2390
photos
183
followers
171
following
654% complete
View this month »
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
17th December 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
dinosaur
,
tyrannosaurus
,
dino
,
trex
,
stormtrooper
,
“star
,
wars”
,
@graemestevens
Annie D
ace
I find lemongrass and ginger relaxing but maybe he'd prefer blood and bone hahahaha.
December 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Excellent! The Dragon's breath maybe a problem for one of them though!
December 17th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Tea bag? I thought he’d want leaves
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close