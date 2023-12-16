Sign up
Previous
Photo 2389
heckin’ bamboozled
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
4
2
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2389
photos
183
followers
171
following
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
16th December 2023 9:39am
Tags
portrait
,
bulb
,
beard
,
electricity
,
selfie
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
@graemestevens
,
“light
,
bulb”
Lesley
ace
Awesomeness!
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Awesome!
December 15th, 2023
J A Byrdlip
ace
A chorus of I See The Light coming on:
And at last I see the light
And it's like the fog has lifted
And at last I see the light
And it's like the sky is new
December 15th, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic self portrait
December 15th, 2023
