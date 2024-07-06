Previous
shit…this thing on? by graemestevens
Photo 2412

shit…this thing on?

dazed and confused - at last an honest self portrait
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Dixie Goode ace
Honesty might be overrated but I like this.
July 5th, 2024  
