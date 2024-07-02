Previous
well. shit. by graemestevens
well. shit.

lacking inspiration today - terrible weather, work, stuff…y’know
2nd July 2024

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
