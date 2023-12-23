Previous
festive confusion by graemestevens
Photo 2393

festive confusion

Is this the festival with the fat red house breaker, the border line diabetic rabbit or the one where we dance naked around bonfires? Please tell me is the one with nudity and fires…
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
It can be if you want it to be!
December 23rd, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
It is for sure. I’m lighting a fire as we speak and clothes removal will follow soon thereafter
December 23rd, 2023  
☠northy ace
I thought it was the one where we aired our grievances 🤣
December 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Feel free to dance naked around a bonfire if your heart desires
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise