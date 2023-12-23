Sign up
Photo 2393
festive confusion
Is this the festival with the fat red house breaker, the border line diabetic rabbit or the one where we dance naked around bonfires? Please tell me is the one with nudity and fires…
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
2393
photos
183
followers
171
following
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Tags
christmas
,
olympus
,
easter
,
egg
,
festive
,
stormtrooper
,
“star
,
wars”
,
@graemestevens
LManning (Laura)
ace
It can be if you want it to be!
December 23rd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
It is for sure. I’m lighting a fire as we speak and clothes removal will follow soon thereafter
December 23rd, 2023
☠northy
ace
I thought it was the one where we aired our grievances 🤣
December 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Feel free to dance naked around a bonfire if your heart desires
December 23rd, 2023
