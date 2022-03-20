Previous
structure by graemestevens
Photo 2237

structure

I really need to make an effort to be here and posting more often. It’s been a chaotically busy week and Mrs S and I are heading away for a break this week…hoorah, what what!
20th March 2022

Graeme Stevens

graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Walks
Your BnB looks to be a bit on the rustic side....
March 20th, 2022  
