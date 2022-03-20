Sign up
Photo 2237
structure
I really need to make an effort to be here and posting more often. It’s been a chaotically busy week and Mrs S and I are heading away for a break this week…hoorah, what what!
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
20th March 2022 2:13pm
Tags
sea
,
weather
,
beach
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
olympus
,
wood
,
surf
,
driftwood
,
seascape
,
@graemestevens
Walks @ 7
ace
Your BnB looks to be a bit on the rustic side....
March 20th, 2022
