Previous
Next
break by graemestevens
Photo 2238

break

We’re heading away on Wednesday…yes, I am counting down!
This was taken with an old Zenitar Wide Angle lens, basically turning my Olympus in to a full manual camera while also doubling the weight of it…
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful perspective. Not long to wait …
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise