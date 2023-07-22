Sign up
Previous
Photo 2301
it was like that when I got here
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2301
photos
188
followers
177
following
630% complete
View this month »
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th July 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
landscape
,
olympus
,
surf
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
bnw
,
seascape
,
cloudscape
,
@graemestevens
