Stop Thief!

Last night at the supper table my husband told me about this squirrel but l was unable to catch him in the act. Dog gone it if he didn't come back tonight! He is pulling stuffing out of one of the chair cushions and running off with it, presumbly to build a nest! Tonight I caught him. The cushion is ruined but will stay there so he can get all he needs and hopefully leave the other cushions alone!