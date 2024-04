A Riding Mower Would Be Easier

So after last week's foray into the yard DD thought he might like to try his hand at mowing this week. Predictably it ended up just like last week...I did all the work and HE got the photo. Truth be told it WAS quite warm and, had he done all the work, he probably wouldn't have survived to finish the month! I, on the other hand, am tougher than he is.